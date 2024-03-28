Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 95.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $10,408,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,946,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $185.03. The company had a trading volume of 152,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,456. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day moving average of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

