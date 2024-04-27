Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,234 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,958,000 after purchasing an additional 348,710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. 2,394,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,651. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.