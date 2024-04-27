Chapman Investment Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 534,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,003. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.