Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71.

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,026 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Agilysys by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after buying an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

