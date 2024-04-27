Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $573.60 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

