Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.05% of Global Payments worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

