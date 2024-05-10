Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Raised to $17.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OUST. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Ouster Trading Up 35.0 %

OUST traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. 2,758,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.22. Ouster has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 106.16% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ouster will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $186,906.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock worth $290,359. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ouster by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 26.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

