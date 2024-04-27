Gilead Sciences, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
GILD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,382,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,315. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $87.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.87.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GILD
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.