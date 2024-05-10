Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.