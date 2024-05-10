Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

