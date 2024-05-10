CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) SVP Patricia B. Prichep Buys 8,000 Shares

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia B. Prichep acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 232,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,933.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 223,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,082. The company has a market cap of $79.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 564.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVM

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.