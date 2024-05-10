CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) SVP Patricia B. Prichep Buys 8,000 Shares

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia B. Prichep acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 232,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,933.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 223,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,082. The company has a market cap of $79.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CVM
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CEL-SCI
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.