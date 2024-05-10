LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.30. 58,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

