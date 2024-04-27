Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 786 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

