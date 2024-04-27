Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.98 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

STZ opened at $260.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

