Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,913 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Veralto by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.77. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

