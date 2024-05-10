Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $129.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies



Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

