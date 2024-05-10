Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $632,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $136.83. 71,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.29.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

