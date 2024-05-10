Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 902,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.47. The stock had a trading volume of 607,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $207.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

