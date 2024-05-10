Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $236.33. The company had a trading volume of 239,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,562. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

