Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $84.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 394,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,297. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,123,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,668 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

