VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Posts Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.44% and a return on equity of 108.69%.

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 17,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,996. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000.

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.