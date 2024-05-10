VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Posts Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.44% and a return on equity of 108.69%.
VOC Energy Trust Price Performance
VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 17,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,996. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.
VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VOC Energy Trust
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.