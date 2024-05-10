Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Insider Barbara Powley Acquires 254 Shares

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley purchased 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £271.78 ($341.43).

Barbara Powley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Barbara Powley purchased 10,000 shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,316.58).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MTU remained flat at GBX 107 ($1.34) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 234,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,735. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 83.07 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57. The company has a market capitalization of £179.10 million, a P/E ratio of 969.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.50.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.18. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

