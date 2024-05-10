Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Enfusion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENFN

Enfusion Trading Down 2.6 %

Enfusion stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,109. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 33.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enfusion by 783.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enfusion by 680.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.