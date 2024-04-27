Alesco Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 650.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.37 on Friday, hitting $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

