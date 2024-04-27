Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48,747 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $153,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.87. 2,001,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.98 and its 200 day moving average is $219.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

