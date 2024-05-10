Analyzing Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Osisko Development and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.49%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -570.64% -6.24% -4.72% Skeena Resources N/A -76.83% -59.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Osisko Development and Skeena Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 6.72 -$134.73 million ($1.60) -1.17 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($0.95) -5.47

Skeena Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Osisko Development on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

