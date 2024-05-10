Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $4.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 1,896.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Upland Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

