Callan Capital LLC Buys 532 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

