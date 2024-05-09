Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.250 EPS.

Primoris Services Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.14. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

