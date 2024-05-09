Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Earnings Results

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 439,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,123. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

