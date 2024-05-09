AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

AerCap has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AerCap to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

AerCap Stock Up 1.9 %

AER traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.83. 2,342,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

