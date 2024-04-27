Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.66. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

