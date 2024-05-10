Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8 %

CMCSA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.24. 5,399,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,938,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

