Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $120.25. 155,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,120. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $122.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,770 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,100 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

