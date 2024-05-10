Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.50. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 3,627,250 shares trading hands.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock valued at $725,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

