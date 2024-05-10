CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CEL-SCI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 138.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 102,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

