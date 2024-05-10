CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) CEO Geert R. Kersten Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CEL-SCI Stock Performance
CEL-SCI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.23.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.
