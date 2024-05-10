Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,310 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $154.77. The stock had a trading volume of 631,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

