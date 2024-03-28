Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 30,670 shares.The stock last traded at $197.82 and had previously closed at $196.92.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $916.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
