Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 30,670 shares.The stock last traded at $197.82 and had previously closed at $196.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $916.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

