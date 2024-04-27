Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

UNP opened at $242.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.45 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.