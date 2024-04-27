Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,515,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21,620,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,162,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 650.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,864,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

XOM stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $466.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

