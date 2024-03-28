Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.94.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

