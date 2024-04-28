Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 23,000 shares.

Champion Bear Resources Stock Down 22.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Get Champion Bear Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Champion Bear Resources

In related news, Director Richard Derrick Kantor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$66,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,000 shares of company stock worth $78,820. Company insiders own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.