BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.50

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $12.22. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 43,742 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $354,554.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,180,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,080,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,609. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.