Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.39

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $11.71. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 124,798 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.