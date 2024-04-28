VusionGroup (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) were down 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.15 and last traded at $137.86. Approximately 974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.45.

VusionGroup Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.46.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

