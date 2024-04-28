Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.39. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 135,339 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 437,639 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 391,575 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 381,999 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 221.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 304,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

