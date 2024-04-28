Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.39. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 135,339 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
