United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at HSBC

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HSBC from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UPS. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.