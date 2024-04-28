Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Lowered to $50.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $40.39 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 109,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

