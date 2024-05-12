United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,430. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.48. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

