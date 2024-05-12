Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,460. The stock has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

